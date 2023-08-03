Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Sells $691,040.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $81.88. 798,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,390. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FIVN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

