FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.90. Approximately 19,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 34,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 376.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 29.3% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter.

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

