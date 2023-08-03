FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Critical Comparison

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) and FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -2.12, indicating that its stock price is 312% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FluoroPharma Medical has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A -294.60% -14.83% FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and FluoroPharma Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and FluoroPharma Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A -$4.66 million N/A N/A FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cardio Diagnostics and FluoroPharma Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardio Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 607.96%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats FluoroPharma Medical on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About FluoroPharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. is a molecular imaging company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology. It focuses on the development of breakthrough positron emission tomography imaging agents for the efficient detection and assessment of acute and chronic forms of coronary artery disease. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montclair, NJ.

