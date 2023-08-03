FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

FORM has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CL King upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 121,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 241,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

