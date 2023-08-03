FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.
FORM has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CL King upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.56.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FormFactor
FormFactor Stock Down 3.1 %
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 121,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 814,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 241,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FormFactor
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.