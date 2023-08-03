Formula One Group (FWONK) to Release Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.42 million. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 18.66%. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Formula One Group

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.