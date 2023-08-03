Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 389,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWONA. TD Cowen began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Formula One Group

Formula One Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.68. 232,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $65.23. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.90 million. Formula One Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Formula One Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,711,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.