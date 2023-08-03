Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.9 %

Fortinet stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.76. 6,022,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.39.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $672,080.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

