Fortis Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.427 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Fortis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Fortis has a dividend payout ratio of 71.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortis to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

NYSE FTS traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 506,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41. Fortis has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fortis by 24.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 297,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,614,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,417,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

