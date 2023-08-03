Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 848,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,224. Fortis has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,990,000 after purchasing an additional 675,957 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Fortis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,519,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,167,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fortis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,551,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,977,000 after purchasing an additional 86,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,674,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,906,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,121,000. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

