Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises approximately 1.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.14% of Fortive worth $33,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 21,435.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,609 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 414.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.17. 790,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $78.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

