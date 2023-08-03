Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Forward Air updated its Q3 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.12-$1.16 EPS.

Forward Air Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.16. 263,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,263. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Forward Air by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

