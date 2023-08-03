Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Given Buy Rating at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBRT. Raymond James initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FBRT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 96,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,638. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 82.53, a current ratio of 82.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $145,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $24,381,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

