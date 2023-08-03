Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Down 1%

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.70. 86,018 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $513.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $755,000.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

