Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Decreased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,483 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 8,454 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after purchasing an additional 626,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 950,270 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $509,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.7 %

FCX stock opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.