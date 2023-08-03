Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 4619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.78).

Frenkel Topping Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of £75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,950.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 67.36.

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Frenkel Topping Group

In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Richard Fraser sold 185,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £129,500 ($166,260.11). Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

