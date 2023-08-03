Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FRSH. FBN Securities began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $253,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $64,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,481 shares of company stock worth $1,232,627 over the last three months. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.