Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 249,371 shares during the period.

Shares of FTDR stock remained flat at $36.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 579,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $38.97.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.20 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Frontdoor will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

