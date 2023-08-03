FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at FRP

In other news, CEO John D. Baker II acquired 4,525 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.21 per share, for a total transaction of $240,775.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,306,252.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $175,636.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 34,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,517.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $254,413. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get FRP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FRP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FRP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FRP during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FRP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRP

FRP Stock Up 0.1 %

FRPH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.91 million, a P/E ratio of 119.83 and a beta of 0.64. FRP has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 11.46%.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalty land owned by the Company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

