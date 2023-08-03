FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,587. The company has a market capitalization of $247.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 587.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 59,615 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

