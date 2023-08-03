G999 Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,712.51 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $14,712.51 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

