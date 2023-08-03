Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.24. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 58.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Garmin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Garmin by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 758,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,481 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Garmin by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 106,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Garmin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

