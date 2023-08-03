Gates Industrial (GTES) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Gates Industrial to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.10 million. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTES. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.