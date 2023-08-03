GateToken (GT) Price Hits $4.10 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00014040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $393.58 million and $625,449.36 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,199.48 or 1.00046612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002252 BTC.

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,050,163 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,050,162.76030384 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.14111371 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $833,225.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

