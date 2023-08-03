Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 174,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Genelux Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNLX traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 72,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,191. Genelux has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.10.

Institutional Trading of Genelux

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

