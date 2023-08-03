General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,779 shares of company stock worth $36,385,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

View Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $112.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,709. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.