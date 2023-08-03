Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,300 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 580,800 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Genesco stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $360.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $66.42.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,261.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,949. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,447 shares of company stock worth $572,170. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

