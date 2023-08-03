Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 537,300 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 580,800 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Genesco Price Performance
Genesco stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $360.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $66.42.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,261.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,949. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,447 shares of company stock worth $572,170. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
