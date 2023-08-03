Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Gentherm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
