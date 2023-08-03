Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Gentherm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 41,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on THRM

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.