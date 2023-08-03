Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT traded down $2.93 on Thursday, reaching $337.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $377.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 447.36%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,652 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.