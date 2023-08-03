Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,936.32. 63,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,061.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,842.19.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total value of $2,218,664.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,350.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

