Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 451 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average of $278.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total transaction of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,684,065.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

