Glassman Wealth Services Has $32,000 Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in POSCO were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in POSCO by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PKX. Citigroup downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Performance

PKX opened at $112.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $133.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.71.

About POSCO

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.