Glassman Wealth Services Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Moderna were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $110.22 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,127,007.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052,209 shares in the company, valued at $247,127,007.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,005 shares of company stock worth $47,656,575. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.