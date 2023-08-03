Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Glaukos updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Glaukos Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GKOS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.29. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GKOS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,338,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $52,535,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,535,415.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,706 shares of company stock worth $12,981,522 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,619,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

