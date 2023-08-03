Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALTY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 20,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,993. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

