Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.59. Approximately 4,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 million, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Guru Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Guru Index ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Guru Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

