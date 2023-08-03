Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Stock Price Up 3%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period.

About Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

The Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (CHIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Health Care 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the health care sector. The index includes A shares. CHIH was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

