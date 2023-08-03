Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Bought by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 70.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,633 shares during the period. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned 0.53% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 64.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Shares of PFFV stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

