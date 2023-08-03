Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 8%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. 1,423,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,796,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,792.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 184,054 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $211,662.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,158.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $470,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,858,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,792.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,065,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,683 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSAT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 30.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 10.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 233,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 19.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 446,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

