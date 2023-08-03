Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30 EPS.

GMED traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,707. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.74. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

