Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 4,940 ($63.42) and last traded at GBX 4,700 ($60.34), with a volume of 2245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,800 ($61.63).

Goodwin Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,488.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,028.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.97 million, a PE ratio of 2,156.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goodwin news, insider Simon R. Goodwin sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,615 ($59.25), for a total transaction of £158,340.65 ($203,287.52). 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

See Also

