Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Graham by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 189,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. 16,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $150.43 million, a P/E ratio of 705.35 and a beta of 0.54. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Graham had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

