Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.59-$6.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $948.70 million-$955.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.77 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.59 to $6.77 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.2 %

LOPE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.25. 217,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,173. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $273,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $11,761,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after acquiring an additional 67,955 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

