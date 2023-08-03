Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$10.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.95 billion. Graphic Packaging also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.44.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE GPK traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,908,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.