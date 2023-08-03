Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIFI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,721. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.59. Gulf Island Fabrication has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

