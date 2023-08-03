GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $63.48. 549,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,452. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.