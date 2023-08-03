Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Haleon Stock Performance

LON HLN opened at GBX 322.05 ($4.13) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 323.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 328.74. The stock has a market cap of £29.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2,680.42. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.17 ($3.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 250 ($3.21) to GBX 280 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 372 ($4.78) to GBX 390 ($5.01) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 400 ($5.14) to GBX 378 ($4.85) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 375 ($4.81) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 350 ($4.49) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 330.70 ($4.25).

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

