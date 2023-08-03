Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells £332,451.32 in Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Marc Ronchetti sold 14,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,278 ($29.25), for a total value of £332,451.32 ($426,821.57).
Halma Stock Performance
Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,167 ($27.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,495.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,293.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,249.98. Halma plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,930 ($24.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.37).
Halma Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.34 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.86. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,225.81%.
About Halma
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.
