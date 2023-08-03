Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Position Lifted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,461.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

