Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.29.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HASI stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,718. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.