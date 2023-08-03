Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,022 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.54 on Thursday, reaching $523.76. 2,171,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,791 shares of company stock valued at $20,563,146. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

